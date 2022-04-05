VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
