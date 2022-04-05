VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $11,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.