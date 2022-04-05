Venus 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.20 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.53 or 0.00026883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.03 or 0.99875659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010682 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

