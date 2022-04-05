Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.13

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $12.80. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 552 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

