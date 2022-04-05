Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Hits $17,067.00

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00009924 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $17,067.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.76 or 0.07489245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,900.23 or 0.99878598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

