Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.65. The company had a trading volume of 130,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.81 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

