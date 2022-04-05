Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,182,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,909. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.