Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $762,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.62. 7,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

