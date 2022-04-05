VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $288.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $306.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.