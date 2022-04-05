Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 137 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $147.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

