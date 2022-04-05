Van ECK Associates Corp Has $681,000 Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of BTA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.