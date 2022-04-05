Van ECK Associates Corp Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of TimkenSteel worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after buying an additional 199,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 709.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Jetstream Capital LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.