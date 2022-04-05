Van ECK Associates Corp Has $524,000 Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 981,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

