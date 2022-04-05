Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Valens stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

