V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after buying an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

