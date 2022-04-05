UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.36. UserTesting shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411 in the last quarter.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

