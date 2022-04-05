Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $7.10 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.07.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
