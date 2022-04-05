Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $7.10 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.10 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,131,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,796,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,362,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,089 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 129,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

