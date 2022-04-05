Unslashed Finance (USF) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $18,029.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.86 or 0.07502573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.25 or 1.00085332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,097,846 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

