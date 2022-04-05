Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $5.74 on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 440,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

