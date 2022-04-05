Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO David Jukes Sells 50,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,729,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after acquiring an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

