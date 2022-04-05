Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 2,283 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

