United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.19

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.19 and traded as high as $20.43. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 5,914,780 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

