United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,262 shares of company stock worth $237,578,874 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
