United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

