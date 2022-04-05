United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 753 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.