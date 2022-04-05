United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.47 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

