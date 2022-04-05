United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of United Airlines worth $25,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after acquiring an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,568 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

