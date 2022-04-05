UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of Hold.

UniFirst stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock valued at $123,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

