Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $16.96 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.