Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.93 Million

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $297.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.60 million and the highest is $301.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 149,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,872. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

