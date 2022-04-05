Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.46. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.