ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.64

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.64 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 68.74 ($0.90). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 84,895 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £45.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.93.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($29,036.07). Insiders bought a total of 127,355 shares of company stock worth $10,149,032 in the last 90 days.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

