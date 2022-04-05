Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.52.

Shares of TWLO traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

