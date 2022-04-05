Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.83

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 20518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

