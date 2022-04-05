Truist Financial Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

TPX stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

