Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

NYSE TSE opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Trinseo has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $46,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

