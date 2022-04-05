Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.44 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $258.55 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

