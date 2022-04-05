Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.96 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $90.96 million and $6.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00048500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.56 or 0.07516297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00056266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,813.37 or 0.99881233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,766,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.