Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Traton stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. Traton has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

