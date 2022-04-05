TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.92) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.78) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £209.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.