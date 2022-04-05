Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 268 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

LON TRN opened at GBX 273 ($3.58) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.24. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -21.33. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

