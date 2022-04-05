Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

