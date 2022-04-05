TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TCON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,346. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,363 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 82,751 shares of company stock worth $182,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

