TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $7,674.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

