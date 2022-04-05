Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $61,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

