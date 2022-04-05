Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $28,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $20,037,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

HII stock opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

