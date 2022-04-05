Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 350 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.99. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $116.63.

