Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 150 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

