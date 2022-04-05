TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $51.92

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.92, but opened at $50.32. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 94,264 shares.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

