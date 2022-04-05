Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 240,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,709,088.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$352.36 million and a P/E ratio of -825.00. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

