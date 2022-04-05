Tornado Cash Price Hits $47.71 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $47.71 or 0.00101929 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

